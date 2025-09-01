Indonesia in Turmoil: Protests, Politics, and Public Outrage

Indonesia is engulfed in violent protests, posing a significant challenge to President Prabowo Subianto's administration. The unrest, ignited by reports of lawmakers receiving hefty housing allowances, has spiraled, leading to fatalities and extensive property damage.

The President canceled a planned trip to China, underscoring the severity of the situation. Critics argue that the allowances are excessive, especially as many Indonesians grapple with economic difficulties.

In response, Subianto announced a reduction in lawmakers' perks and privileges and ordered investigations into police conduct during the protests. The economic frustrations highlight a growing discontent with the government's handling of the national economy.