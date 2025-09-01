Left Menu

Indonesia in Turmoil: Protests, Politics, and Public Outrage

Indonesia faces a wave of violent protests, challenging President Prabowo Subianto's leadership. The unrest, fueled by economic grievances and public anger over excessive perks for lawmakers, has resulted in multiple deaths and significant property damage. In response, the government promises to reduce lawmakers' privileges and address the public's concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:58 IST
Indonesia in Turmoil: Protests, Politics, and Public Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia is engulfed in violent protests, posing a significant challenge to President Prabowo Subianto's administration. The unrest, ignited by reports of lawmakers receiving hefty housing allowances, has spiraled, leading to fatalities and extensive property damage.

The President canceled a planned trip to China, underscoring the severity of the situation. Critics argue that the allowances are excessive, especially as many Indonesians grapple with economic difficulties.

In response, Subianto announced a reduction in lawmakers' perks and privileges and ordered investigations into police conduct during the protests. The economic frustrations highlight a growing discontent with the government's handling of the national economy.

TRENDING

1
Health Concerns Surge for Jailed Imran Khan Amid Denied Medical Access

Health Concerns Surge for Jailed Imran Khan Amid Denied Medical Access

 Pakistan
2
India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Design Leadership

India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Design Leadership

 India
3
Controversial Eviction Drive in Assam Targets Muslim Families

Controversial Eviction Drive in Assam Targets Muslim Families

 India
4
Devastating Doda Floods: Relief Efforts Underway

Devastating Doda Floods: Relief Efforts Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025