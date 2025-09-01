Left Menu

BJP Goa Protests Against Congress Remarks on Modi's Family

BJP leaders in Goa staged a protest against derogatory comments allegedly made by Congress members about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during a rally in Bihar. The protest, led by BJP Goa, aimed to demand an apology from Congress for their alleged disrespectful remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:12 IST
BJP Goa Protests Against Congress Remarks on Modi's Family
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant demonstration of dissent, leaders and workers from the BJP Goa unit took to the streets on Monday to protest against remarks allegedly made by Congress members during a rally in Bihar, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother.

The protest march, stretching over three kilometers, commenced from the BJP office and concluded at the Congress party headquarters on D B Bandodkar Road. This demonstration comes in the wake of a brewing controversy triggered by abusive language purportedly used against Modi and his late mother, reportedly during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra.'

Prominent BJP leaders, including vice-president Narendra Sawaikar, criticized Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of failing to appreciate India's political culture. The BJP has demanded an apology from Congress, denouncing what they termed as shameful political tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health Concerns Surge for Jailed Imran Khan Amid Denied Medical Access

Health Concerns Surge for Jailed Imran Khan Amid Denied Medical Access

 Pakistan
2
India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Design Leadership

India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Design Leadership

 India
3
Controversial Eviction Drive in Assam Targets Muslim Families

Controversial Eviction Drive in Assam Targets Muslim Families

 India
4
Devastating Doda Floods: Relief Efforts Underway

Devastating Doda Floods: Relief Efforts Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025