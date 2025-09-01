BJP Goa Protests Against Congress Remarks on Modi's Family

In a significant demonstration of dissent, leaders and workers from the BJP Goa unit took to the streets on Monday to protest against remarks allegedly made by Congress members during a rally in Bihar, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother.

The protest march, stretching over three kilometers, commenced from the BJP office and concluded at the Congress party headquarters on D B Bandodkar Road. This demonstration comes in the wake of a brewing controversy triggered by abusive language purportedly used against Modi and his late mother, reportedly during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra.'

Prominent BJP leaders, including vice-president Narendra Sawaikar, criticized Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of failing to appreciate India's political culture. The BJP has demanded an apology from Congress, denouncing what they termed as shameful political tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)