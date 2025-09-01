Left Menu

Political Heat Turns Up as BJP Clashes with Rahul Gandhi Over 'Hydrogen Bomb' Allegations

The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi's claim of revealing a 'hydrogen bomb' related to voting fraud, calling his previous remarks ineffective. Gandhi's Vote Adhikar Yatra faced backlash for its Modi criticisms. The BJP accused Gandhi of arrogance and targeting the voter base, while positioning Modi as a consistent leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:14 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Monday responded sharply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assertion that he would unveil a 'hydrogen bomb' concerning election fraud. Labeling his previous claims as ineffective, the BJP accused Gandhi of diminishing his role as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Addressing the media after Gandhi's Vote Adhikar Yatra at Patna, BJP stalwart Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighted Congress's history of targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prasad emphasized that the Indian electorate continues to favor Modi's leadership over Gandhi's claims.

In Bihar, where the assembly elections are imminent, BJP leaders dismissed Gandhi's campaign as ineffective, calling it a product of the Congress's frustration over repeated electoral losses. Prasad argued that the opposition's alleged attempts to manipulate electoral rolls were attempts to propagate outdated election-interference tactics.

