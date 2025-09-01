Political Heat Turns Up as BJP Clashes with Rahul Gandhi Over 'Hydrogen Bomb' Allegations

The BJP on Monday responded sharply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assertion that he would unveil a 'hydrogen bomb' concerning election fraud. Labeling his previous claims as ineffective, the BJP accused Gandhi of diminishing his role as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Addressing the media after Gandhi's Vote Adhikar Yatra at Patna, BJP stalwart Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighted Congress's history of targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prasad emphasized that the Indian electorate continues to favor Modi's leadership over Gandhi's claims.

In Bihar, where the assembly elections are imminent, BJP leaders dismissed Gandhi's campaign as ineffective, calling it a product of the Congress's frustration over repeated electoral losses. Prasad argued that the opposition's alleged attempts to manipulate electoral rolls were attempts to propagate outdated election-interference tactics.