Health Concerns Surge for Jailed Imran Khan Amid Denied Medical Access

Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, is facing health issues without access to proper medical care. His party, PTI, has demanded government or personal doctors examine him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, citing repeated denials as human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been in custody since August 2023, is reportedly being denied essential medical care while in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. This comes despite his complaints of health issues, as stated by his party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

According to PTI, Khan experienced pressure in his eyes during a recent meeting with his legal team and family. However, neither government nor personal medical assessments have been allowed, and appeals made in court remain unresolved. Court orders requiring the jail to admit Khan's personal doctors have been ignored by Adiala's administration.

PTI further asserted that both Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are experiencing severe health impacts, yet requests for their medical evaluations continue to be dismissed. They claim this denial constitutes a breach of basic human rights, urging immediate examinations by specialized medical teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

