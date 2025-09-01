India and Russia Solidify Strategic Partnership Amid US Tensions
India and Russia have pledged to strengthen their strategic partnership amid increasing tensions with the United States. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin discussed deepening cooperation across various sectors, including energy and trade, as well as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine at the SCO summit.
India and Russia have committed to strengthening their strategic alliance, particularly in light of strained relations between New Delhi and Washington. Both nations are aligning more closely as the U.S. increases tariffs on Indian goods, and India purchases discounted Russian oil.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Their discussion focused on economic, financial, and energy cooperation, bolstering the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership that both leaders emphasize is crucial for global peace and stability.
The leaders also addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, expressing support for diplomatic efforts to achieve lasting peace. The meeting cements the enduring rapport between the nations, highlighting Russia and India's alignment on numerous global platforms.
