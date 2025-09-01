Guatemala's Commitment: Hosting Unaccompanied Minors Amidst Legal Dispute
Guatemala announced its willingness to receive 150 unaccompanied minors weekly from the U.S., following a court's halt on deporting 10 Guatemalan children. This comes amid a legal battle over deportation practices. The unaccompanied minors are entitled to protection under U.S. law during their immigration proceedings.
In a recent development in U.S.-Guatemalan relations, President Bernardo Arevalo stated that Guatemala is prepared to welcome 150 unaccompanied minors weekly from the United States. This announcement follows a U.S. federal judge's decision to temporarily halt the deportation of 10 Guatemalan children.
Speaking in Guatemala City, Arevalo emphasized collaboration with the U.S. in coordinating the reception of these minors. However, he noted that the decision about the number of minors and the pace of their arrival lies with the American government, stressing the ongoing legal challenges.
Legal arguments brought forth in the case highlight that deporting such vulnerable children would breach their statutory protections under U.S. law. The legal proceedings reflect broader tensions in the U.S. immigration policy under President Trump's administration, which has sought to expedite deportations despite constitutional concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
