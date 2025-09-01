Trinamool Congress Condemns BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power

The Trinamool Congress on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of employing its authority to dismantle the 'Bhasha Andolan protest site' in Kolkata, despite having prior permission and security deposits. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP, labeling the move as 'unethical, unconstitutional, and a misuse of power'.

Banerjee condemned what she described as the BJP's attempt to use the Army for political ends, stating, 'They don't care about internal security and border security.' She emphasized that the protest would persist, asserting that all necessary permissions had been obtained for the event.

The TMC protest stage at Mayo Road, set up on Army territory, was dismantled once permission expired, sparking further outrage. The Trinamool Congress declared via social media that 'no amount of force, intimidation, or political vandalism will break our resolve', and stressed the high regard they have for the Indian Army, differentiating between the Army and the BJP's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)