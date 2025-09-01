Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Condemns BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power

The Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP of abusing power by dismantling their protest site in Kolkata, despite having secured necessary permissions. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lambasted the BJP, calling their actions unethical and unconstitutional. The TMC vows to continue its protest despite the alleged political strong-arming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 23:11 IST
Trinamool Congress Condemns BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of employing its authority to dismantle the 'Bhasha Andolan protest site' in Kolkata, despite having prior permission and security deposits. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP, labeling the move as 'unethical, unconstitutional, and a misuse of power'.

Banerjee condemned what she described as the BJP's attempt to use the Army for political ends, stating, 'They don't care about internal security and border security.' She emphasized that the protest would persist, asserting that all necessary permissions had been obtained for the event.

The TMC protest stage at Mayo Road, set up on Army territory, was dismantled once permission expired, sparking further outrage. The Trinamool Congress declared via social media that 'no amount of force, intimidation, or political vandalism will break our resolve', and stressed the high regard they have for the Indian Army, differentiating between the Army and the BJP's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

 India
3
Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move

Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move

 Global
4
Ladakh's Stand: The Demand for Statehood and Sixth Schedule

Ladakh's Stand: The Demand for Statehood and Sixth Schedule

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025