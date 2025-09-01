Maratha Quota Stir: A Protest for Reservation in Mumbai

A prolonged hunger strike by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan has turned into a vibrant, unconventional protest as hundreds of supporters engage in cultural activities at CSMT train station.

The bustling zone has seen protests take an unexpected turn, with demonstrators turning the area into a sporting arena, playing games like kabaddi and wrestling. Amid the drama, chants of 'Aarakshan Aamcha Hakka Che' echoed throughout the station, reflecting the protesters' unwavering demand for reservations.

However, the spirited activities have also led to overcrowding, traffic disruptions, and littering, drawing in efforts from local authorities to maintain order and cleanliness. Police Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar confirmed heightened security measures while efforts to keep the protest peaceful continue.