Maratha Quota Stir: A Protest for Reservation in Mumbai
The Maratha community has gathered at Azad Maidan, south Mumbai, to demand a 10% reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes category. Led by activist Manoj Jarange, the protest has transformed into a vibrant cultural display with sports, dances, and slogans, causing significant disruption in the city.
- Country:
- India
A prolonged hunger strike by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan has turned into a vibrant, unconventional protest as hundreds of supporters engage in cultural activities at CSMT train station.
The bustling zone has seen protests take an unexpected turn, with demonstrators turning the area into a sporting arena, playing games like kabaddi and wrestling. Amid the drama, chants of 'Aarakshan Aamcha Hakka Che' echoed throughout the station, reflecting the protesters' unwavering demand for reservations.
However, the spirited activities have also led to overcrowding, traffic disruptions, and littering, drawing in efforts from local authorities to maintain order and cleanliness. Police Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar confirmed heightened security measures while efforts to keep the protest peaceful continue.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maratha
- quota
- protest
- Mumbai
- Manoj Jarange
- hunger strike
- reservation
- India
- Azad Maidan
- CSMT
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Grants 10% Reservation for Retired Agniveers
Maratha Quota Agitation: From Hunger Strikes to Sporting Arenas
Manoj Jarange asks Maratha protesters to follow HC directives; Don't roam on Mumbai streets, park vehicles in designated areas.
No problem if Marathas get reservation without changing OBC quota: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal after meeting of OBC leaders.
Lakhs of OBCs will stage protests if reservation meant for them is slashed: Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal.