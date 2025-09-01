Left Menu

Maratha Quota Stir: A Protest for Reservation in Mumbai

The Maratha community has gathered at Azad Maidan, south Mumbai, to demand a 10% reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes category. Led by activist Manoj Jarange, the protest has transformed into a vibrant cultural display with sports, dances, and slogans, causing significant disruption in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A prolonged hunger strike by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan has turned into a vibrant, unconventional protest as hundreds of supporters engage in cultural activities at CSMT train station.

The bustling zone has seen protests take an unexpected turn, with demonstrators turning the area into a sporting arena, playing games like kabaddi and wrestling. Amid the drama, chants of 'Aarakshan Aamcha Hakka Che' echoed throughout the station, reflecting the protesters' unwavering demand for reservations.

However, the spirited activities have also led to overcrowding, traffic disruptions, and littering, drawing in efforts from local authorities to maintain order and cleanliness. Police Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar confirmed heightened security measures while efforts to keep the protest peaceful continue.

