Tensions Rise as US Expands Military Presence Near Venezuela

Amid growing tensions, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro declared readiness for defense if threatened by US forces in the Caribbean. The US deployment aims to combat drug cartels, increasing regional instability.

Maduro criticizes this move as unjustified, while Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil questions the US narrative on drug trafficking, suggesting a fabricated threat.

President Trump pushes military efforts against cartels blamed for drug-related issues in the US, intensifying diplomatic strains. Maduro's legitimacy remains contested internationally, fueling further tensions.

