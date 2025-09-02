Tensions Rise as US Expands Military Presence Near Venezuela
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro warns against a US maritime force build-up near Venezuela, which he calls an unjustified threat. The US deploys ships and personnel to combat drug cartels, leading to rising tensions. Venezuela claims misinformation about cocaine trafficking fuels this move, intensifying regional instability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 02-09-2025 03:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 03:45 IST
- Country:
- Venezuela
Amid growing tensions, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro declared readiness for defense if threatened by US forces in the Caribbean. The US deployment aims to combat drug cartels, increasing regional instability.
Maduro criticizes this move as unjustified, while Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil questions the US narrative on drug trafficking, suggesting a fabricated threat.
President Trump pushes military efforts against cartels blamed for drug-related issues in the US, intensifying diplomatic strains. Maduro's legitimacy remains contested internationally, fueling further tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Caribbean Showdown: US and Venezuela on a Collision Course
Venezuela Challenges U.S. Naval Presence in Caribbean
New ILO Report Calls for Stronger Social Dialogue in Latin America & Caribbean
Caribbean Tensions Rise: U.S. Naval Buildup Sparks Disputes
Caribbean Waters Tense Amid US Naval Maneuvers Against Drug Cartels