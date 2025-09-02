Left Menu

Tensions Rise as US Expands Military Presence Near Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro warns against a US maritime force build-up near Venezuela, which he calls an unjustified threat. The US deploys ships and personnel to combat drug cartels, leading to rising tensions. Venezuela claims misinformation about cocaine trafficking fuels this move, intensifying regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 02-09-2025 03:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 03:45 IST
Tensions Rise as US Expands Military Presence Near Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Amid growing tensions, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro declared readiness for defense if threatened by US forces in the Caribbean. The US deployment aims to combat drug cartels, increasing regional instability.

Maduro criticizes this move as unjustified, while Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil questions the US narrative on drug trafficking, suggesting a fabricated threat.

President Trump pushes military efforts against cartels blamed for drug-related issues in the US, intensifying diplomatic strains. Maduro's legitimacy remains contested internationally, fueling further tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guyana's Election: A Race Fueled by Oil Wealth

Guyana's Election: A Race Fueled by Oil Wealth

 Global
2
Capitalism for All: Bolivia's Presidential Race Heats Up

Capitalism for All: Bolivia's Presidential Race Heats Up

 Global
3
Naomi Osaka's Resurgence: A Commanding Victory at the U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka's Resurgence: A Commanding Victory at the U.S. Open

 Global
4
Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Journey: Strengthening Ties with China

Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Journey: Strengthening Ties with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025