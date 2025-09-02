Left Menu

Palaniswami Criticizes Tamil Nadu Government on DGP Appointment and Investment Efforts

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has criticized the Tamil Nadu government's recent administrative decisions, including the appointment of an in-charge DGP and questioned the motives behind Chief Minister M K Stalin's trip to Germany. He also accused the ruling DMK of not maintaining transparency regarding investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 02-09-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 08:56 IST
Palaniswami Criticizes Tamil Nadu Government on DGP Appointment and Investment Efforts
Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has raised questions about the Tamil Nadu government's decision to award the state police chief with a major position before his retirement, replacing him with an in-charge DGP. He criticized the move as politically motivated during a roadshow as part of his statewide campaign.

Targeting Chief Minister M K Stalin's ongoing Germany visit, Palaniswami questioned whether the trip was genuinely intended to attract investments to Tamil Nadu. He challenged the DMK government's transparency on investments and suggested that no significant economic growth has been achieved since they came to power.

Palaniswami further accused the government of attempting to dismantle the Amma Canteens, which were established to feed the poor. He pledged to build concrete houses, establish a perfume factory, and create cultural landmarks if his party regains power in 2026.

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Trigger Mass Evacuations in Rostov Region

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Trigger Mass Evacuations in Rostov Region

 Global
2
Crackdown on Sydney Port: Major Cocaine Seizure Exposes 'Trusted Insiders'

Crackdown on Sydney Port: Major Cocaine Seizure Exposes 'Trusted Insiders'

 Australia
3
Palaniswami Criticizes Tamil Nadu Government on DGP Appointment and Investment Efforts

Palaniswami Criticizes Tamil Nadu Government on DGP Appointment and Investme...

 India
4
Underdogs Shine Bright: Osaka and Auger-Aliassime's US Open Triumphs

Underdogs Shine Bright: Osaka and Auger-Aliassime's US Open Triumphs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025