Palaniswami Criticizes Tamil Nadu Government on DGP Appointment and Investment Efforts

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has raised questions about the Tamil Nadu government's decision to award the state police chief with a major position before his retirement, replacing him with an in-charge DGP. He criticized the move as politically motivated during a roadshow as part of his statewide campaign.

Targeting Chief Minister M K Stalin's ongoing Germany visit, Palaniswami questioned whether the trip was genuinely intended to attract investments to Tamil Nadu. He challenged the DMK government's transparency on investments and suggested that no significant economic growth has been achieved since they came to power.

Palaniswami further accused the government of attempting to dismantle the Amma Canteens, which were established to feed the poor. He pledged to build concrete houses, establish a perfume factory, and create cultural landmarks if his party regains power in 2026.