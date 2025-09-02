Naidu: Thirty Years of Leadership and Counting

On the 30th anniversary of his first term as Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu affirmed his intensified commitment to serving the people of Andhra Pradesh. Naidu first ascended to the role in 1995 when the state was undivided, leading until 2004 and subsequently winning the position again in 2014 and once more in 2024, totaling four terms.

Celebrating his leadership milestone, Naidu shared a message on X, expressing his heartfelt thanks to well-wishers, including Hon'ble Governor Shri Abdul Nazeer Garu and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu. "Thirty years on, I am thirty times more determined to serve my people," he stated.

The Chief Minister dedicated this milestone to the residents of Andhra Pradesh, expressing his gratitude for their support and emphasizing his vision to work alongside them toward building a prosperous, 'Swarna' (golden) Andhra Pradesh. Notable personalities extended their congratulations to Naidu on this significant day.

(With inputs from agencies.)