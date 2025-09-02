Left Menu

BJP Appeals to Maratha Activist to Halt Agitation, Warns of Political Exploitation

The BJP has appealed to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to pause his hunger strike, resembling Mahatma Gandhi's strategic suspensions. The party warns Jarange of potential political exploitation, urging him not to let political entities manipulate the agitation. Tensions rise as the community's quota demands remain unfulfilled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:42 IST
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has urged Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to halt his ongoing hunger strike, drawing parallels with Mahatma Gandhi's approach of strategically pausing movements for greater success. The BJP made this appeal on Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of avoiding political exploitation of the activism.

Keshav Upadhye, Maharashtra BJP's chief spokesperson, highlighted the potential risk of political misuse by opposition parties like the NCP and Congress, accusing them of stirring community tensions for political gain. He noted the historic peaceful protests by the Maratha community and advised caution amid recent unrest.

Despite the Maharashtra legislature's bill granting a 10% reservation to the Marathas, Jarange remains unsatisfied, demanding broader OBC category benefits. The BJP continues to stress the importance of fulfilling community demands without disrupting existing quotas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

