Unrest in Maharashtra: Raut's Call for Unity Amid Maratha Agitation

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has leveled accusations against the Mahayuti government, alleging that their actions are pushing Maharashtra towards chaos amid the ongoing Maratha quota agitation. In a recent statement, Raut warned against forcibly removing protesters during the Ganesh festival, citing potential state disturbances.

The Rajya Sabha MP has called on the central government to intervene by amending the Constitution to provide reservations based on economic disadvantages for the OBC, Maratha, and Dhangar communities. Raut claims that certain ministers seek to foster unrest for political gains, denouncing them as agitators working behind the scenes.

Raut criticized the Bombay High Court's direction for protest evacuation and advocates for a dialogue involving Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, political leaders, and former CMs to address the crisis. He suggests providing alternative spaces for protests, like Brabourne Stadium, for the demonstrators.

