Left Menu

Unrest in Maharashtra: Raut's Call for Unity Amid Maratha Agitation

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has accused the Mahayuti government of causing disorder in Maharashtra amid the Maratha quota agitation. Raut has urged the central government to amend the Constitution to grant reservations based on economic criteria. He warns of potential disturbances during the Ganesh festival if protesters are forcibly removed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:57 IST
Unrest in Maharashtra: Raut's Call for Unity Amid Maratha Agitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has leveled accusations against the Mahayuti government, alleging that their actions are pushing Maharashtra towards chaos amid the ongoing Maratha quota agitation. In a recent statement, Raut warned against forcibly removing protesters during the Ganesh festival, citing potential state disturbances.

The Rajya Sabha MP has called on the central government to intervene by amending the Constitution to provide reservations based on economic disadvantages for the OBC, Maratha, and Dhangar communities. Raut claims that certain ministers seek to foster unrest for political gains, denouncing them as agitators working behind the scenes.

Raut criticized the Bombay High Court's direction for protest evacuation and advocates for a dialogue involving Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, political leaders, and former CMs to address the crisis. He suggests providing alternative spaces for protests, like Brabourne Stadium, for the demonstrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees Engage in Village Outreach for Community Connection

Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees Engage in Village Outreach for Community Conn...

 India
2
Unified Learning Spaces: Transforming ECCE with Co-located Anganwadis

Unified Learning Spaces: Transforming ECCE with Co-located Anganwadis

 India
3
BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

 India
4
Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh

Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025