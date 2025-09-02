Left Menu

BJP vs Congress: Accusations Fly Over Alleged Voter Fraud

The BJP has accused Congress leader Pawan Khera of holding two voter IDs, alleging a voter fraud scandal involving Rahul Gandhi and his associates. BJP's spokesperson demands an investigation into the accusations, claiming the Congress is tarnishing democracy. No response has been received from Congress or its leaders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress leader Pawan Khera of holding dual voter IDs, alleging a deeper scandal involving senior Congress figure Rahul Gandhi. During a press conference at the BJP headquarters, spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari labeled the Congress as 'vote thieves' and demanded an investigation into Khera's alleged possession of two active EPIC numbers.

Bhandari also called out Rahul Gandhi for supposedly leading a campaign against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, suggesting it was an attempt to shield wrongdoing. The BJP spokesperson pressed for a response from Gandhi, questioning whether he would take action against Khera.

Bhandari further accused Congress of historical poll rigging, highlighting alleged past instances involving Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and warned the public against trusting the Congress's claims. The BJP's accusations are a direct response to Gandhi's recent statements against voter roll revisions ahead of upcoming Bihar elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

