AIADMK Accuses Tamil Nadu CM of 'Wasting Taxpayers' Money' on Overseas Trips

AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan launched a vehement criticism against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of reckless expenditure of taxpayers' money through overseas trips. The comments were made as Stalin concluded his visit to Germany during his two-nation tour for the 'TNRising Germany Investment Conclave'.

Sathyan claimed the Chief Minister's visit had no substantial benefits for Tamil Nadu, branding it an 'advertisement exercise' by the ruling DMK party. He pointed out that a company signing MoUs worth Rs 3,000 crore during the trip had been operational in India for 32 years, questioning the necessity of the visit.

Amidst allegations of the DMK government misleading the public by promoting trips as significant accomplishments, Sathyan demanded transparency on the Chief Minister's foreign excursions. He stressed the need for a white paper on these visits, challenging their frequent personal nature, while Stalin opposed these claims by announcing significant investment outcomes.

