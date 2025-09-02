Left Menu

AIADMK Accuses Tamil Nadu CM of 'Wasting Taxpayers' Money' on Overseas Trips

AIADMK Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan criticized Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for spending public funds on overseas trips, labeling them as mere 'advertisement exercises.' This statement comes amidst Stalin's visit to Germany, where MoUs worth Rs 7,020 crore were signed, aiming to create over 15,000 jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:15 IST
AIADMK Accuses Tamil Nadu CM of 'Wasting Taxpayers' Money' on Overseas Trips
AIADMK Leader Kovai Sathyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan launched a vehement criticism against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of reckless expenditure of taxpayers' money through overseas trips. The comments were made as Stalin concluded his visit to Germany during his two-nation tour for the 'TNRising Germany Investment Conclave'.

Sathyan claimed the Chief Minister's visit had no substantial benefits for Tamil Nadu, branding it an 'advertisement exercise' by the ruling DMK party. He pointed out that a company signing MoUs worth Rs 3,000 crore during the trip had been operational in India for 32 years, questioning the necessity of the visit.

Amidst allegations of the DMK government misleading the public by promoting trips as significant accomplishments, Sathyan demanded transparency on the Chief Minister's foreign excursions. He stressed the need for a white paper on these visits, challenging their frequent personal nature, while Stalin opposed these claims by announcing significant investment outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
eDreams ODIGEO Blocks Listings in Illegal Israeli Settlements

eDreams ODIGEO Blocks Listings in Illegal Israeli Settlements

 Global
2
India and US: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Diplomatic Tensions

India and US: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 India
3
Prasidh Krishna: Rising to Challenges and Crafting New Chapters in Test Cricket

Prasidh Krishna: Rising to Challenges and Crafting New Chapters in Test Cric...

 India
4
Premier League's Summer Transfer Window: A Display of Financial Power

Premier League's Summer Transfer Window: A Display of Financial Power

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025