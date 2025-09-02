Tense Standoff: High Court Adjourns Hearing Amid Maratha Protests
Amid ongoing Maratha protests and activist Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike at Azad Maidan, the Bombay High Court has adjourned the case, urging a resolution. Advocates appeal for peaceful assemblies, as police enforce vacating orders, citing legal violations during the mass gathering.
The Bombay High Court has postponed proceedings until Wednesday over the Maratha reservation protests led by activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who continues his hunger strike at Azad Maidan. The court hopes for progress by then, while Advocate Satish Maneshinde calls for peaceful protests limiting crowd sizes to 5,000.
Attorney General Birender Saraf confirmed that police protocols were observed and documented infractions by protesters were reported. He suggested that Jarange Patil's supporters leave Mumbai, emphasizing the need for effective protest management during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, which have already strained law enforcement resources.
Earlier today, following the court's orders, Mumbai Police moved to disperse protesters at Azad Maidan. Despite injunctions against further gatherings, protestors, including Patil, remain steadfast. The Bombay High Court has criticized authorities for allowing crowd violations, prompting immediate measures to ensure public order.
