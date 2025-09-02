Voter ID Controversy: Pawan Khera Under Scrutiny

Poll authorities in the national capital have flagged a significant electoral issue involving Congress leader Pawan Khera, who is allegedly registered as a voter in two separate constituencies. Khera has received a notice requiring him to respond by September 8 regarding his duplicate voter registrations in New Delhi and Jangpura.

The notice explicitly states that being registered in multiple constituencies is a violation under the Representation of People Act, 1950. In response, Khera criticized the Election Commission for targeting opposition members while ignoring complaints of electoral discrepancies in other regions.

The BJP has seized on these allegations, demanding a comprehensive investigation into Khera's dual registrations. They accuse Congress of running a voter fraud racket, with party leaders supposedly holding multiple voter IDs, and have extended their demand for answers to Rahul Gandhi, questioning whether he'll act against Khera amid the unfolding controversy.