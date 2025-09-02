Bolsonaro's Trial and Its Potential Impact on Brazilian Politics

The trial of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has entered its closing phase, with the Supreme Court hearing final arguments. The 70-year-old is accused of orchestrating a plot to remain in power following his 2022 election loss. Originally scheduled to conclude by September 12, the trial is not without international attention, as U.S. President Donald Trump has labeled the case a "witch hunt."

Trump's administration responded by imposing 50% tariffs on Brazilian goods and sanctioning Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who stated that national sovereignty would not be compromised. Eduardo Bolsonaro, Jair's son, is leading a U.S. campaign to support his father while both face investigation for inviting U.S. interference.

The trial could influence Brazil's political landscape significantly, especially as it investigates 2023's attacks on key civic buildings by Bolsonaro supporters. As the trial unfolds, the country watches closely, with demonstrations both in support and in protest of Bolsonaro expected to occur.

(With inputs from agencies.)