Left Menu

Space Command Set to Relocate from Colorado to Alabama: A Controversial Move

The Trump administration plans to move the U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama, reversing a decision made by President Biden. This relocation decision could fuel controversy, as it appears to favor Alabama, a predominantly Republican state, over the Democratic-leaning Colorado.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:44 IST
Space Command Set to Relocate from Colorado to Alabama: A Controversial Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is poised to announce the relocation of the U.S. Space Command's headquarters from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama, according to a U.S. official and a source familiar with the discussion.

This move would reverse a decision made under President Biden's administration, which had designated Colorado Springs as the permanent site for the military's newest combatant command in 2023. The potential relocation is likely to provoke controversy, with critics suggesting the change may be politically motivated, favoring Alabama, a Republican stronghold, over increasingly Democratic Colorado. Currently, Space Command operates temporarily from Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.

Huntsville, which hosts NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and is a vital hub for defense contractors like L3Harris and Lockheed Martin, has consistently lobbied for the Space Command headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DUDE Wipes Powers Up Philadelphia Eagles' 'Tush Push'

DUDE Wipes Powers Up Philadelphia Eagles' 'Tush Push'

 Global
2
Jannik Sinner's Close Call at the U.S. Open

Jannik Sinner's Close Call at the U.S. Open

 Global
3
Global Bonds Whirl as Economic Jitters Intensify

Global Bonds Whirl as Economic Jitters Intensify

 Global
4
SGPC Employees Donate to Punjab Flood Relief

SGPC Employees Donate to Punjab Flood Relief

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025