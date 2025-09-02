Space Command Set to Relocate from Colorado to Alabama: A Controversial Move

The Trump administration is poised to announce the relocation of the U.S. Space Command's headquarters from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama, according to a U.S. official and a source familiar with the discussion.

This move would reverse a decision made under President Biden's administration, which had designated Colorado Springs as the permanent site for the military's newest combatant command in 2023. The potential relocation is likely to provoke controversy, with critics suggesting the change may be politically motivated, favoring Alabama, a Republican stronghold, over increasingly Democratic Colorado. Currently, Space Command operates temporarily from Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.

Huntsville, which hosts NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and is a vital hub for defense contractors like L3Harris and Lockheed Martin, has consistently lobbied for the Space Command headquarters.

