Bolton Criticizes Trump's Policies: Impact on India, Russia, and China Relations
Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton criticizes President Donald Trump's policies, claiming they have reversed decades of Western efforts to align India with the West. Trump's tariff policies and claims regarding India-Pakistan tensions are said to have pushed India closer to Russia and China, complicating diplomatic relations.
Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton has voiced significant criticism of President Donald Trump, accusing him of undermining longstanding Western initiatives to sway India away from Russian influence. Bolton highlighted Trump's tariff-centric policies and controversial claims of resolving India-Pakistan conflicts as exacerbating these issues.
Bolton noted that the West, including the US, had spent decades trying to align India with Western powers, particularly through strategic partnerships like the Quad, emphasizing the threats posed by China. However, in recent weeks, Trump's strategies have reportedly driven India closer to Russia and China, reversing these efforts.
Bolton argued that Trump's imposition of tariffs has been economically detrimental and perceived as offensive by India, especially given India's expectations of reaching settlements with Washington. The continuation of these tariffs, alongside Trump's unsubstantiated claims of diffusing India-Pakistan tensions, has reportedly strained the diplomatic landscape.
