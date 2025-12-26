Najib Razak's 1MDB Downfall: New Sentencing and Scandal Overview

In a sensational continuation of the 1MDB scandal, Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak was sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison. The case, marking the largest trial in this multi-billion-dollar debacle, highlights massive corruption intricacies that spanned the globe.

The sovereign wealth fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), was established in 2009 to foster economic growth. However, during Najib's tenure, billions vanished into offshore accounts, as per the U.S. Department of Justice's findings. The scandal unraveled layers of deceit, implicating notable financial institutions and sparking international criminal investigations.

Apart from Najib, who was linked to over $1 billion in mismanaged funds, financier Jho Low was named a central figure in channeling illicit funds into luxury assets. While Najib's conviction has been upheld, financial crimes associated with 1MDB remain under scrutiny, as global governments seek to recover stolen wealth.

(With inputs from agencies.)