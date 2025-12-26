Jewels and Cash Vanish in Shahdara Heist

A burglary incident was reported at a residential flat in Shahdara, northeast Delhi, with significant valuables stolen while the owner was absent, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Gaurav Pal, aged 39, registered a complaint at Jyoti Nagar police station upon finding his home ransacked and missing cash along with gold and silver jewellery.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, deploying forensic teams to the site for evidence collection, to determine the means of entry and the value of the stolen items.

