Jewels and Cash Vanish in Shahdara Heist
A burglary in Shahdara, northeast Delhi, resulted in the theft of cash, gold, and silver. The resident, Gaurav Pal, reported the crime, discovering it upon returning home. An investigation is underway with forensic teams collecting evidence. The exact value of the stolen goods is yet to be determined.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:46 IST
A burglary incident was reported at a residential flat in Shahdara, northeast Delhi, with significant valuables stolen while the owner was absent, authorities confirmed on Friday.
Gaurav Pal, aged 39, registered a complaint at Jyoti Nagar police station upon finding his home ransacked and missing cash along with gold and silver jewellery.
Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, deploying forensic teams to the site for evidence collection, to determine the means of entry and the value of the stolen items.
