Jewels and Cash Vanish in Shahdara Heist

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:46 IST
A burglary incident was reported at a residential flat in Shahdara, northeast Delhi, with significant valuables stolen while the owner was absent, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Gaurav Pal, aged 39, registered a complaint at Jyoti Nagar police station upon finding his home ransacked and missing cash along with gold and silver jewellery.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, deploying forensic teams to the site for evidence collection, to determine the means of entry and the value of the stolen items.

(With inputs from agencies.)

