Historic Trial: The Reckoning of Jair Bolsonaro

The Brazilian Supreme Court has begun the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who faces allegations of attempting a coup to remain in power after losing the 2022 presidential election. Charged with multiple offenses, including conspiracy and destruction of state property, Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing while under house arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:16 IST
The Brazilian Supreme Court has initiated the verdict and sentencing phase in the historic trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Accused of leading a conspiracy to overturn the 2022 election results, Bolsonaro, who lost the election narrowly to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, denies any wrongdoing.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes emphasized that justice must be served impartially, dismissing threats or external pressures. The trial also raises international attention, as former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the proceedings, calling them a 'witch hunt' against his ally Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro, facing several charges, could see a sentence of up to 12 years for the coup plot charge. As the court deliberates, this trial marks a significant break from Brazil's history of military coups, reflecting a shift towards accountability and justice.

