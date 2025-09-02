Left Menu

PM Modi Calls for Accountability Amidst Controversy in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep pain over alleged abuses directed at his mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. He emphasized that while he might forgive the acts, the state's people will not forgive such disrespect. This incident has sparked a call for accountability from the opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound distress following the alleged verbal abuse directed at his mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. While broadcasting his disapproval, he emphasized that although he could forgive the offenders, the people of Bihar would not take such disrespect lightly.

Modi urged the residents to make it clear that any insult to women will not be tolerated and called for the RJD-Congress combine to give an explanation for their conduct. He highlighted the historical importance the state holds in respecting women and condemned the incident as a broader disrespect towards the mothers and daughters of Bihar.

The incident, which involved a derogatory remark being made at a function in Darbhanga, led to protests by BJP workers. Modi further criticized the opposition leaders, insinuating their discomfort with the rise of women in power and accusing them of harboring misogynistic attitudes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

