Political Drama Unfolds as AAP MLA Escapes Custody Amid Controversy

AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra escaped police custody amid chaos, following his arrest in a rape case. The incident involved gunfire and stone pelting by supporters. Pathanmajra, accused by a woman of rape and intimidation, claims the charges are politically motivated. The case has stirred controversy involving multiple political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra evaded police custody during an arrest operation in Karnal, Haryana, on Tuesday. The scene was marked by gunfire and stone throwing as supporters of Pathanmajra clashed with law enforcement.

Pathanmajra, who was arrested on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation, managed to flee the scene using cover fire provided by his supporters. The MLA has been embroiled in a controversy after a woman accused him of misrepresenting his marital status and subsequently exploiting her.

The incident has sparked significant political backlash, with critics accusing the AAP government of using the case for political maneuvering. Opposition leaders have charged the AAP leadership with selective justice and political vendetta, exacerbating existing tensions within Punjab's political landscape.

