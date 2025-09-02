Space Command Shift to Alabama Sparks Controversy

The Trump administration is set to relocate the U.S. Space Command headquarters, moving it from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama. The announcement may be made as early as Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the matter.

This decision appears to reward Alabama, a state that supported Trump's Republican campaigns, and overturns a move made under Joe Biden's administration. Currently, Space Command operates from Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.

The relocation could cost millions and take several years. Huntsville, a key defense hub, has long sought the headquarters, which defends U.S. satellites and oversees military space operations.