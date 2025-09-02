Left Menu

Space Command Shift to Alabama Sparks Controversy

The Trump administration plans to relocate the U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama, rewarding a state supportive of Trump's policies. This overturns Biden's prior decision. The move, likely costing millions, ignites political debates on federal decisions linked to political leanings.

Updated: 02-09-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:45 IST
The Trump administration is set to relocate the U.S. Space Command headquarters, moving it from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama. The announcement may be made as early as Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the matter.

This decision appears to reward Alabama, a state that supported Trump's Republican campaigns, and overturns a move made under Joe Biden's administration. Currently, Space Command operates from Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.

The relocation could cost millions and take several years. Huntsville, a key defense hub, has long sought the headquarters, which defends U.S. satellites and oversees military space operations.

