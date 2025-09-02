Strengthening Nepal-China Ties: PM Oli's Diplomatic Journey
Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing to discuss enhancing bilateral ties and beneficial projects. Oli's visit, spurred by Chinese President Xi Jinping's invitation, includes attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit and commemorating the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.
Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli engaged in discussions with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on bolstering bilateral ties and expediting joint projects.
This meeting is part of Oli's five-day Chinese visit, attended at the behest of President Xi Jinping, featuring the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit and a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of China's resistance against Japanese aggression.
During talks held at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, both parties underscored their diplomatic commitments, with Nepal affirming its stance on the One-China policy.
