Strengthening Nepal-China Ties: PM Oli's Diplomatic Journey

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli engaged in discussions with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on bolstering bilateral ties and expediting joint projects.

This meeting is part of Oli's five-day Chinese visit, attended at the behest of President Xi Jinping, featuring the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit and a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of China's resistance against Japanese aggression.

During talks held at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, both parties underscored their diplomatic commitments, with Nepal affirming its stance on the One-China policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)