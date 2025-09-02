Trump's Pakistan Business Ties Strain US-India Relations

Former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has accused President Donald Trump of damaging US-India relations due to his personal business ties with Pakistan. This, he argues, has resulted in significant strategic harm to the United States.

The decline in the relationship comes amid Trump's tariffs and criticism of India, exacerbating tensions after decades of bipartisan efforts to strengthen ties with the world's largest democracy. Sullivan stresses the importance of this alliance, particularly in the face of China's growing influence.

Sullivan warns that Trump's actions might alarm other nations about the reliability of US partnerships, as countries like Germany, Japan, and Canada could question America's commitment. He emphasizes the importance of the US keeping its word to maintain global trust and safeguard its strategic interests.