Trump's Pakistan Business Ties Strain US-India Relations

Jake Sullivan, former National Security Advisor, criticized President Trump for jeopardizing US-India relations due to personal business deals with Pakistan. Sullivan labeled this as a strategic harm, cautioning it raises global concerns about reliability on the US, thereby affecting alliances worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has accused President Donald Trump of damaging US-India relations due to his personal business ties with Pakistan. This, he argues, has resulted in significant strategic harm to the United States.

The decline in the relationship comes amid Trump's tariffs and criticism of India, exacerbating tensions after decades of bipartisan efforts to strengthen ties with the world's largest democracy. Sullivan stresses the importance of this alliance, particularly in the face of China's growing influence.

Sullivan warns that Trump's actions might alarm other nations about the reliability of US partnerships, as countries like Germany, Japan, and Canada could question America's commitment. He emphasizes the importance of the US keeping its word to maintain global trust and safeguard its strategic interests.

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

