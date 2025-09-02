Left Menu

Tensions Rise as AJP President Warns Against Political Maneuvering

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi accused All India Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind chief Mahmood Madani's visit to Assam as a political scheme to incite communal unrest. Gogoi expressed concerns about communal tensions and criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's tactics. Madani faced warnings from Sarma following his comments on eviction practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:09 IST
Tensions Rise as AJP President Warns Against Political Maneuvering
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Tuesday raised alarms over the visit of All India Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind chief Mahmood A Madani to Assam, denouncing it as a political maneuver intended to spark communal disharmony.

In a press conference, Gogoi challenged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of attempting to politicize the situation for personal gain, and called on the Assamese to guard against any external divisive forces.

Gogoi's concerns mounted with Madani's visit, which he linked to potential communal unrest. The AJP leader highlighted Madani's non-provocative stance this time but criticized the government for past communal agitations following controversial statements by religious figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aftermath of the Maratha Quota Protest: A Clean-Up Challenge

Aftermath of the Maratha Quota Protest: A Clean-Up Challenge

 India
2
Market Jitters: Legal Ruling Shakes Wall Street as Trump's Tariffs Hang in Balance

Market Jitters: Legal Ruling Shakes Wall Street as Trump's Tariffs Hang in B...

 Global
3
Brazil's Coffee Price Surge: 3 Corações and Melitta Respond to Economic Pressures

Brazil's Coffee Price Surge: 3 Corações and Melitta Respond to Economic Pres...

 Global
4
Ilkay Gundogan's Nostalgic Return: From Premier League Glory to Galatasaray

Ilkay Gundogan's Nostalgic Return: From Premier League Glory to Galatasaray

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025