Tensions Rise as AJP President Warns Against Political Maneuvering

AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Tuesday raised alarms over the visit of All India Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind chief Mahmood A Madani to Assam, denouncing it as a political maneuver intended to spark communal disharmony.

In a press conference, Gogoi challenged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of attempting to politicize the situation for personal gain, and called on the Assamese to guard against any external divisive forces.

Gogoi's concerns mounted with Madani's visit, which he linked to potential communal unrest. The AJP leader highlighted Madani's non-provocative stance this time but criticized the government for past communal agitations following controversial statements by religious figures.

