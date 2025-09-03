Trump Expresses Disappointment in Putin Over Ukraine War
Former U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his disappointment in Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He stated his administration would be taking actions to reduce casualties, although specifics were not provided. These comments were made on The Scott Jennings Radio Show.
In a recent radio interview, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed significant disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
While Trump refrained from delving into specifics, he mentioned that his administration was considering measures aimed at reducing the death toll in the war.
These remarks, suggesting potential U.S. intervention, were made during Trump's conversation on The Scott Jennings Radio Show, highlighting ongoing international concerns over the Ukraine conflict.
