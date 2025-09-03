Trump Relocates U.S. Space Command to Alabama Amid Political Controversy

In a move that has sparked political controversy, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the relocation of the U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama. This decision, revealed by Reuters, benefits a state that showed strong support for Trump, while costing potentially hundreds of millions in taxpayer money.

The decision overturns a previous choice by the Biden administration, which had selected Colorado as the permanent home for Space Command, affecting around 1,700 personnel. Critics argue that political considerations played a role, although Trump dismissed this claim.

Huntsville, a defense and aerospace hub, has been a strong advocate for hosting Space Command. The center, integral to U.S. military operations in space, faces a relocation process that may take years, adding complexity to its strategic responsibilities.