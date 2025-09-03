Trump Presses for 'Very Serious' Federal Rate Cut

President Donald Trump escalated his calls for a significant interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve during a press interaction on Tuesday. Describing the need as 'very serious,' Trump reiterated his demand for monetary measures in the face of growing economic uncertainties.

The President has repeatedly voiced his dissatisfaction with Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whom he blames for maintaining higher rates that, in Trump's view, hinder economic growth.

Tensions between the White House and the Federal Reserve have continued to mount, as Trump seeks aggressive action from Powell to stimulate the economy.