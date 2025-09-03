Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's Military Use in California: A Legal Showdown

A federal judge has blocked President Trump's administration from using the military in California, citing a violation of the Posse Comitatus Act. This ruling challenges Trump's push to deploy troops domestically. The decision is on hold until September, and Trump plans to appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 06:04 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 06:04 IST
Judge Blocks Trump's Military Use in California: A Legal Showdown
Trump

A federal judge has issued an injunction against President Donald Trump's use of military forces for domestic enforcement in California, siding with critics who argue the move violates the Posse Comitatus Act. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer affects only California but could influence similar cases.

Trump's administration deployed thousands of National Guard members and Marines in Los Angeles, sparking controversy and accusations of overreach. The president contends these deployments restored order, arguing federal protection is necessary. The injunction follows Trump's plans to expand military presence to cities like Chicago.

California's governor and Democratic leaders celebrated the legal victory as holding Trump accountable for 'illegal militarization.' However, with the ruling on hold until September 12, the Trump administration is likely to appeal, setting the stage for potential legal battles elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
School Meal Scare: Food Poisoning Linked to Presidential Programme in Indonesia

School Meal Scare: Food Poisoning Linked to Presidential Programme in Indone...

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Trump's Military Use in California: A Legal Showdown

Judge Blocks Trump's Military Use in California: A Legal Showdown

 Global
3
Rubio's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Latin American Ties Amidst US Drug Strikes

Rubio's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Latin American Ties Amidst US Drug...

 Global
4
China's Military Showcase: Xi Jinping's Vision for a New World Order

China's Military Showcase: Xi Jinping's Vision for a New World Order

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025