Judge Blocks Trump's Military Use in California: A Legal Showdown

A federal judge has issued an injunction against President Donald Trump's use of military forces for domestic enforcement in California, siding with critics who argue the move violates the Posse Comitatus Act. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer affects only California but could influence similar cases.

Trump's administration deployed thousands of National Guard members and Marines in Los Angeles, sparking controversy and accusations of overreach. The president contends these deployments restored order, arguing federal protection is necessary. The injunction follows Trump's plans to expand military presence to cities like Chicago.

California's governor and Democratic leaders celebrated the legal victory as holding Trump accountable for 'illegal militarization.' However, with the ruling on hold until September 12, the Trump administration is likely to appeal, setting the stage for potential legal battles elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)