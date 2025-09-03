Left Menu

Political Shift: Thailand's Pheu Thai Moves to Dissolve Parliament

Thailand's Pheu Thai party filed a petition to dissolve parliament, as announced by Chief Whip Wisut Chainarun. This move comes shortly after a key opposition party declared its support for Pheu Thai's competitor, the Bhumjaithai party, potentially influencing the formation of a new government.

Bangkok | Updated: 03-09-2025 07:43 IST
The Pheu Thai party in Thailand has initiated a significant political maneuver by submitting a petition to dissolve parliament. Chief Whip Wisut Chainarun confirmed the development in a statement to Reuters, pending royal consent.

This strategic action emerges amid shifting alliances in the country's political landscape. Just prior to Pheu Thai's announcement, a major opposition party publicly endorsed Bhumjaithai, Pheu Thai's principal opponent, as a contender to lead the forthcoming government.

Such developments signify a potential realignment in Thailand's political scene, with implications for future leadership and governance strategies, as the country awaits its next steps.

