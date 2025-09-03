Left Menu

French Finance Minister Stands Firm Amid Confidence Vote Crisis

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard stated that the French government may have to compromise on budget deficit reduction plans if Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is toppled in an upcoming confidence vote. Opposition parties have rejected Bayrou's fiscal package, threatening a governmental reshuffle or early elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:57 IST
French Finance Minister Eric Lombard warned that the government might need to compromise on reducing the budget deficit if a confidence vote ousts Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on September 8, according to the Financial Times.

In an interview, Lombard stated, "It is inevitable," highlighting the potential necessity for renewed negotiations with the opposition to diminish the fiscal package's scale if the government falls. The current administration aims to trim the budget deficit from 5.4% to 4.6% of GDP.

Should Bayrou lose the vote, President Macron may select a new prime minister, allow Bayrou to remain temporarily, or call for snap elections. Lombard expressed confidence in managing France's deficits, dismissing fears of a looming debt crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for bilateral talks in Beijing, reports AP.

