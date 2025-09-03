French Finance Minister Stands Firm Amid Confidence Vote Crisis
French Finance Minister Eric Lombard stated that the French government may have to compromise on budget deficit reduction plans if Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is toppled in an upcoming confidence vote. Opposition parties have rejected Bayrou's fiscal package, threatening a governmental reshuffle or early elections.
French Finance Minister Eric Lombard warned that the government might need to compromise on reducing the budget deficit if a confidence vote ousts Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on September 8, according to the Financial Times.
In an interview, Lombard stated, "It is inevitable," highlighting the potential necessity for renewed negotiations with the opposition to diminish the fiscal package's scale if the government falls. The current administration aims to trim the budget deficit from 5.4% to 4.6% of GDP.
Should Bayrou lose the vote, President Macron may select a new prime minister, allow Bayrou to remain temporarily, or call for snap elections. Lombard expressed confidence in managing France's deficits, dismissing fears of a looming debt crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
French Budget Deficit Plans in Jeopardy Amid Political Uncertainty
Macron Criticizes U.S. Visa Decision, Calls for Reversal
Macron Condemns US Visa Denial to Palestinian Officials
Diplomatic Tensions: Macron's Bold Remarks on Putin Stir Controversy
Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between France and Russia Over Macron's Remarks