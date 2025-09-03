Historic Meet: Putin and Kim's Beijing Bilateral Talks

In a high-profile diplomatic engagement, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held bilateral talks in Beijing. The meeting took place at the Diaoyutai state guest house, creating a significant moment in international relations.

Earlier, both leaders attended a grand military parade in China's capital, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. This event set the stage for critical discussions between the two nations.

Traveling together from a formal reception to the negotiation venue, the leaders' shared car ride was highlighted by the Kremlin, underscoring the importance of their dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)