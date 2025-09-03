Left Menu

Historic Meet: Putin and Kim's Beijing Bilateral Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held bilateral talks in Beijing at the Diaoyutai state guest house. They met after attending a significant military parade marking World War II's 80th anniversary. The two leaders traveled together from a formal reception to the negotiations.

  • China

In a high-profile diplomatic engagement, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held bilateral talks in Beijing. The meeting took place at the Diaoyutai state guest house, creating a significant moment in international relations.

Earlier, both leaders attended a grand military parade in China's capital, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. This event set the stage for critical discussions between the two nations.

Traveling together from a formal reception to the negotiation venue, the leaders' shared car ride was highlighted by the Kremlin, underscoring the importance of their dialogue.

