K Kavitha's Political Shockwave: Resignation, Allegations, and Future Steps
Senior leader K Kavitha resigns from BRS following suspension, citing pressure on her father, K Chandrasekhar Rao. She accuses cousin T Harish Rao of conspiring against her family. Kavitha highlights alleged corruption involving Harish Rao and announces her next steps will be discussed with supporters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:14 IST
India
- India
After being suspended from the BRS, senior leader K Kavitha announced her resignation, targeting her cousin and former minister T Harish Rao with severe allegations.
Kavitha, daughter of party founder K Chandrasekhar Rao, stated that pressure had been exerted on her father to take action against her, and accused Harish Rao of conspiring against their family.
She has claimed that a CBI probe against her father was triggered by alleged corruption involving Harish Rao, vowing to decide her political future with her supporters' input.
(With inputs from agencies.)
