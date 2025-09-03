K Kavitha's Political Shockwave: Resignation, Allegations, and Future Steps

After being suspended from the BRS, senior leader K Kavitha announced her resignation, targeting her cousin and former minister T Harish Rao with severe allegations.

Kavitha, daughter of party founder K Chandrasekhar Rao, stated that pressure had been exerted on her father to take action against her, and accused Harish Rao of conspiring against their family.

She has claimed that a CBI probe against her father was triggered by alleged corruption involving Harish Rao, vowing to decide her political future with her supporters' input.

