Chhagan Bhujbal's Stand: Marathas, OBCs, and the Reservation Debate

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, a leader opposing Maratha reservations under the OBC category, skipped a state cabinet meeting. Activist Manoj Jarange ended his protest as the government agreed to issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas. Bhujbal warns of protests if OBC reservations are altered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:36 IST
Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, known for his opposition to granting Marathas reservation under the OBC category, chose to skip the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday. His decision highlights the growing tension within the community and the political landscape over the issue of reservation.

Activist Manoj Jarange, who spearheaded a five-day protest in Mumbai, ended his campaign after the Maharashtra government accepted key demands. These include granting Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas, thereby entitling them to OBC reservation benefits.

In a related development, Bhujbal expressed concerns over potential disturbances to existing OBC reservations due to accommodations for Marathas. He warned of significant protests from OBC communities if their reservations are threatened.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

