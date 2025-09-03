High Tension in Kolkata: BJP Leader Rakesh Singh Arrested Over Congress Headquarters Vandalism

BJP leader Rakesh Singh has been apprehended for his purported role in the vandalism of the Congress' West Bengal headquarters, according to police statements on Wednesday.

After eluding capture since the August 29 incident at Bidhan Bhavan, Singh was located and detained at a housing complex in Kolkata's eastern Tangra area.

The police noted that Singh openly engaged in the destruction of party materials, including defacing images of key Congress figures. In response, security measures have been heightened near the Sealdah court, as both BJP and Congress supporters staged rival demonstrations.