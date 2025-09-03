Left Menu

Insensitive Remark by Senior MLA Sparks Political Outrage

A controversial remark by Senior Congress MLA R V Deshpande to a woman journalist regarding a super specialty hospital in Uttara Kannada district has incited criticism. The exchange drew sharp rebukes from the BJP, which accused Deshpande of misogyny, demanding an apology for the inappropriate comment.

In a recent incident, Senior Congress MLA R V Deshpande's remarks to a woman journalist have sparked a significant controversy in Uttara Kannada district. The journalist inquired about the timeline for a super specialty hospital in the region, which prompted Deshpande's inappropriate response, resulting in widespread criticism.

The exchange has drawn strong reactions from the BJP, who have condemned Deshpande's comment as part of a larger pattern of disrespect towards women in the Congress party. Leading figures in the BJP have urged Deshpande to retract his statement, emphasizing the need for respect and dignity in public discourse.

Political tensions have escalated as the BJP underscores the inadequate healthcare facilities in the region, highlighting the plight of pregnant women in the absence of proper hospitals. The incident emphasizes the broader societal demand for respectful treatment of women and accountability from public officials.

