Congress Accuses BJP of Manipulating Election Process

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has leveled serious allegations against the BJP-led NDA government, accusing it of manipulating the Election Commission of India. According to the MPCC, over 1 lakh voter irregularities have been exposed, raising questions about the integrity of the electoral process under the current regime.

Congress leader and state treasurer, Lalmalsawma Nghaka, highlighted these issues during a press conference, pointing out discrepancies revealed by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Nghaka claimed that irregularities were not only found in recent electoral rolls but also in the Maharashtra assembly polls, where there was a suspicious increase of over 50 lakh voters in a short span.

Additionally, Nghaka accused the Election Commission of denying access to crucial CCTV footage and digital voters' data, a request made by Congress to ensure transparency. Furthermore, he expressed concerns about the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the BJP government violated norms in the process. The Congress plans to stage a protest in Aizawl to highlight these concerns.