Final Phase of EU-Mercosur Free Trade Talks: A Boost for Europe

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed optimism as talks on a free trade deal between the European Commission and Mercosur reach the final phase. He highlighted the potential benefits of such an agreement for European and German economies, emphasizing the role of free and fair trade in ensuring prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:16 IST
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Wednesday that discussions on a free trade deal between the European Commission and South America's Mercosur bloc have significantly advanced, with negotiations entering their final stage.

Through social media platform X, Merz emphasized the importance of 'free, fair trade' as a foundation for economic prosperity. Highlighting the ongoing progress, he stated that Europe has demonstrated its capability to act decisively in global trade matters.

The Chancellor underscored how a successful agreement would bolster both the German and broader European economy, suggesting enhanced economic growth and international competitiveness.

