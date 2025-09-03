R Lalthangliana: MNF's Bid to Secure Dampa Seat Amid Political Rivals

The Mizo National Front (MNF), Mizoram's main opposition party, has nominated its senior vice-president R Lalthangliana for the upcoming Dampa assembly bypoll. This strategic move follows the seat's vacancy after the passing of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo.

MNF President Zoramthanga revealed Lalthangliana as the candidate during a function at the party's Aizawl office. The seat is crucial as it was secured by MNF in the last elections despite a strong showing by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). Zoramthanga expressed optimism about retaining the seat.

Lalthangliana, a former cabinet minister, pledged to continue Sailo's initiatives, including cross-border trade with Bangladesh. Although he narrowly lost his previous race in South Tuipui, he steps into this bypoll with determined anticipation.