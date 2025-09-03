Left Menu

Bailey Warns Against Threats to Federal Reserve's Independence

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey expressed serious concerns over threats to the U.S. Federal Reserve's independence during a parliamentary committee meeting. He criticized the pressure from President Trump to cut interest rates and warned against political interference in central bank decisions, emphasizing the importance of monetary stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:25 IST
Bailey Warns Against Threats to Federal Reserve's Independence

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey conveyed grave concerns over threats to the U.S. Federal Reserve's independence on Wednesday. This issue was described as 'very serious' during his appearance before parliament's Treasury Committee.

Bailey's remarks came after President Donald Trump applied pressure on the Fed to reduce interest rates. Trump's public discussions on firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell, along with attempts to dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook, have raised significant legal questions about the Fed's independence.

Bailey emphasized the importance of maintaining the central bank's autonomy, stating that trading off this independence for political reasons would be 'a very dangerous road to go down.' He stressed monetary and financial stability as crucial for making informed governmental decisions.

TRENDING

1
Alphabet's Victory: Google Retains Monopoly Edge Post-Antitrust Ruling

Alphabet's Victory: Google Retains Monopoly Edge Post-Antitrust Ruling

 Global
2
Haryana's Swift Response to Incessant Rains: Ensuring Waterlogged Districts are Served

Haryana's Swift Response to Incessant Rains: Ensuring Waterlogged Districts ...

 India
3
GST Reforms to Impact Consumer Goods, Business Compliance, and Economy

GST Reforms to Impact Consumer Goods, Business Compliance, and Economy

 India
4
Fatal Feud: Old Enmity Turns Deadly in Adalhat

Fatal Feud: Old Enmity Turns Deadly in Adalhat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025