Bailey Warns Against Threats to Federal Reserve's Independence
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey expressed serious concerns over threats to the U.S. Federal Reserve's independence during a parliamentary committee meeting. He criticized the pressure from President Trump to cut interest rates and warned against political interference in central bank decisions, emphasizing the importance of monetary stability.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey conveyed grave concerns over threats to the U.S. Federal Reserve's independence on Wednesday. This issue was described as 'very serious' during his appearance before parliament's Treasury Committee.
Bailey's remarks came after President Donald Trump applied pressure on the Fed to reduce interest rates. Trump's public discussions on firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell, along with attempts to dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook, have raised significant legal questions about the Fed's independence.
Bailey emphasized the importance of maintaining the central bank's autonomy, stating that trading off this independence for political reasons would be 'a very dangerous road to go down.' He stressed monetary and financial stability as crucial for making informed governmental decisions.
ALSO READ
PM virtually launches cooperative to provide easy access to funds at affordable interest rates to Bihar women associated SHGs.
President Donald Trump describes trade relations between India and the US as a ''totally one sided disaster''.
US Labor Market Report Set to Shape Economic Outlook and Interest Rates
US President Donald Trump revokes Secret Service protection for former VP Harris after Joe Biden quietly extended it, AP sources say.