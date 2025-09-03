Bhupinder Singh Questions BJD's Role as Principal Opposition
Senior BJD leader Bhupinder Singh criticized his party for failing as the principal opposition in Odisha, while praising the Congress for gaining strength. Singh expressed people's dissatisfaction with the BJD and BJP, urging the BJD to clarify its stance to avoid damaging its reputation.
Senior BJD leader and former minister Bhupinder Singh has criticized his own party for failing to act as the principal opposition in Odisha. During a recent meeting, Singh praised Congress for filling that gap, as the BJD falters in addressing crucial state issues, losing to the BJP's shortcomings.
Singh, once a Congress member before switching to the BJD in 2014, expressed that public sentiment indicates a blurring line between the ruling BJP and BJD. Singh argues that the BJD's inability to stand as a strong opposition allows Congress to capitalize on the situation, particularly as dissatisfaction grows regarding the denial of NAC status to several regions.
As political debates stir over Singh's future alignments, his statement emphasizes a need for the BJD to define its position clearly, especially post-2024 election setbacks. The critical insights from Singh have sparked discussions on whether his comments signal potential shifts in his political associations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
