BJP Fights Back Against Social Media Attacks

The BJP has filed a complaint in Karnataka against defamatory social media content targeting its leaders and their 'Dharmasthala Chalo' campaign. The content aims to undermine the party's support for Sanatana Hindu Dharma. Malleswaram MLA C N Ashwath Narayan led the complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:44 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a formal complaint on Wednesday concerning offensive social media content that disparages several of its leaders in Karnataka.

The social media post in question presents BJP leaders unfavorably, criticising their 'Dharmasthala Chalo' campaign from September 1. The campaign was aimed at exposing the harmful agendas of those hostile to Sanatana Hindu Dharma while demonstrating support for the Dharmasthala temple, according to a party statement.

Leading a delegation, Malleswaram MLA C N Ashwath Narayan submitted the complaint at the Upparpet Police Station, signaling the party's intent to address what it views as calculated digital attacks.

