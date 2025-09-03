Left Menu

Envoy's Paris Visit: Strategic Talks for Ukraine

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff visits Paris to potentially attend a meeting supporting Ukraine against Russia. While his participation in the coalition meeting is uncertain, he's expected for talks with Ukraine. Concurrently, President Zelenskiy urges for increased pressure on Moscow to secure Kyiv's safety.

Steve Witkoff
  • Country:
  • France

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Paris, fueling speculation about his potential involvement in a critical meeting with nations united to support Ukraine against Russian aggression, according to diplomatic sources.

Though it remains unclear if he will participate in Thursday's coalition meeting, Witkoff is anticipated to engage in discussions with the Ukrainian delegation. His visit comes as tensions with Russia persist.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges increased international pressure on Moscow, seeking assurance of security plans for Kyiv amid ongoing Russian airstrikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

