Envoy's Paris Visit: Strategic Talks for Ukraine

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Paris, fueling speculation about his potential involvement in a critical meeting with nations united to support Ukraine against Russian aggression, according to diplomatic sources.

Though it remains unclear if he will participate in Thursday's coalition meeting, Witkoff is anticipated to engage in discussions with the Ukrainian delegation. His visit comes as tensions with Russia persist.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges increased international pressure on Moscow, seeking assurance of security plans for Kyiv amid ongoing Russian airstrikes.

