U.S. Reverses WTO Funding Cut Amid Bipartisan Concerns

The White House withdrew a planned cut to World Trade Organization (WTO) funding following criticism from lawmakers and trade groups. Initially part of a $4.9 billion aid reduction, the cut drew sharp criticism for allegedly being unlawful and ceding influence to China. The issue remains unresolved, with ongoing discussions to clarify funding details.

The White House recently removed the World Trade Organization (WTO) from a controversial foreign aid reduction list following significant backlash from lawmakers and trade entities. The initial announcement, part of a $4.9 billion cut, was met with accusations of illegality and fears of enhanced Chinese influence.

Democratic lawmakers argued the move violated Congress's authority, while trade experts contended that undermining the WTO could create a geopolitical vacuum China might occupy. The WTO's Director General engaged with U.S. officials, hoping to amend the decision.

Despite the reversed decision, the future of WTO funding from the U.S. remains uncertain, with further discussions necessary to determine precise allocations. The abrupt alteration reflects broader international policy shifts under President Trump's administration.

