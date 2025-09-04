Bihar Bandh: Women's Protest Against Insult to PM Modi's Mother

In a strong show of defiance, women workers of the NDA alliance staged a five-hour statewide bandh in Bihar on Thursday, protesting the alleged insult directed at the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Congress' recent 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

Backed by the BJP, JD(U), and other allies, the protestors, gathering at several strategic locations like Patna's Income Tax roundabout, voiced their outrage with slogans and placards condemning the Congress and RJD.

Prominent BJP figures such as Dilip Jaiswal and Ravi Shankar Prasad participated in the sit-in, underscoring the deep-seated anger over the incident. Despite the arrest of the accused, demonstrations persisted, with BJP leaders urging the public to hold Congress accountable for what they deem an unforgivable offense.

(With inputs from agencies.)