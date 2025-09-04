Trump's Pursuit for Peace: U.S., Russia & Ukraine Talks
U.S. President Donald Trump is keen on brokering a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, despite challenges in face-to-face discussions. While he remains hopeful for progress, Trump acknowledges the complexity of the situation, especially following an unproductive Alaska summit with Putin. Further talks are anticipated.
In a phone interview with CBS News, Trump detailed his ongoing conversations with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. While Russia's proposal for a meeting in Moscow was dismissed by Ukraine, the White House indicates further discussions may occur soon.
Undeterred by previous setbacks, Trump expressed frustration at the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, which started with Russia's invasion in 2022. With numerous geopolitical dynamics at play, the path to peace remains complex but Trump's resolve remains firm.
